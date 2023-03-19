NDLEA Arrests Party Agents with Credit Cards in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested four party agents in the Ibara axis of Ogun state with hundreds of credit cards intended for vote buying.

NDLEA, a federal drug law enforcement agency, announced the arrest of the agents in a statement released yesterday.

The anti-drug agency did not mention the name of the political party to which the arrested party agents belong.

However, a closer look at the photograph of the suspects shows that one of the agents wore an identity card branded “PDP”.

The Chief Executive of NDLEA, Buba Marwa has directed that they should be handed over to the police after proper documentation.

“Operatives of NDLEA on election duty stop and search, just intercepted four party agents with hundreds of money credit cards, to buy votes at Ibara housing estate, Ogun state,” the agency writes.

“Each card contains 10k and is activated to cash with a code.”

Security operatives intensified the war against vote buying during the presidential and national assembly elections.

Suspected vote buyers were arrested across the country during the elections.

On February 24, the Rivers police command arrested Chinyere Igwe , a member of the House of Representatives, with $498,100 cash.

Igwe is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing the Port Harcourt II federal constituency and a supporter of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.