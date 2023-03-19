Mustapha Unites Dignitaries @ 60th Birthday

By Glory Opeyemi

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Hon. Mashood Mustapha, has proven that he is a unifier with the array of eminent personalities that attended his 60th birthday prayer.

MM’s birthday prayer which took place on March 11, 2023, had in attendance politicians from across political divides. They include the Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi; the former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatai Ahmed (Maigida); the Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq; the Chairman of Governor Advisory Council (GAC), Kunle Sulyman; former Kwara PDP Chairman, Mr. Kola Shittu; former Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Prof. Ali Ahmad; Alhaji Razaq Lawal, and APC House of Assembly candidate for Alanamu/Ajikobi Constituency, Hon. Tundun Alanamu.

Other dignitaries were the Olusin of Ijara Isin, Oba Ajibola Ademola; AU Mustapha (SAN); Lubcon CEO, Mr. Jani Ibrahim; Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin and his wife, Hajia Basirat Adedoyin; Hajia Kuburat Kasum; Kwara Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Hon. Akaje Ibrahim; Alh Razaq Adio; Alh Cooler; Alh Ganiyu Asaju; Hon. Adamu Sabi; Engr. Abdulrahman Giwa, and the TIC Chairman of Isin LG, Engr Tunde Fadipe.

Also in attendance were the Grand Mufty of Ilorin, Sheik Sulaiman Farooq Onikijipa; Dan Iyan of Ilorin, Mr. Kale Kawu Agaka; the Dan Masani of Ilorin, Mr Yahaya Alanpansanpa; former Grand Khadi, Idris Haroon; Dr. Saadu Alanamu; former Commissioner, Hon. Jafaar Bio; Mrs. Yewande Mobolaji-Dauda; Hajia Kudirat Issa; Mrs. Dupe Oyin; Hajia Sadiq Keji; Bolakale Ajanaku; Alhaji Hassan Gegele, and Mrs. Victoria Dare.

Oba Jibril Bolaji Moranro, Alaho of Aho Ogbada, Kwara State; former Commissioner, Dr. Atolagbe Alege; Alhaji Abdullahi Bello; former Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ganiyu Mustapha; Mr. Hakeem Mustapha (SAN); Alhaji Muda Mustapha; Alhaji Toyin Lanre; Alhaji Nurudeen Jaji; Alhaji Sadiq Ahmed; Mr. Rotimi Ajisafe, and other eminent personalities were also present at MM’s 60th birthday prayer.

While fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the prayer, MM said: “I am a man of the people, I don’t play politics with bitterness. My relationship cuts across party lines. When it comes to political calculation and strategy, we know where we belong, and we know how to work for the success of the party we belong to. But when it comes to relating with ourselves, we must maintain a cordial relationship because those you work against today may be the people you will work with tomorrow”.