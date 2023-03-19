APC Candidate, Dammodi, Wins Jigawa Guber Poll

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Umar Namadi Dammodi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Jigawa State.

Announcing the result Sunday, the INEC Collation Officer in the state and the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Prof. Zayyanu Umar Birnin Kebbi, said Dammodi of the APC having scored the high votes of 618,449 emerged winner and the newly elected governor of Jigawa State.

He explained that the total registered voters was 2,351,298, while the total accredited voters stood at 1,073,540, while the total votes cast were 1,052,793 votes.

The collation officer said the candidate of APC, Dammodi, scored 618,449 to beat his closest rivals of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lamido Mustapha Sule, who scored 368,726 votes and Ibrahim Aminu Ringim of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) who poolled 37,156 votes.

“That Namadi Umar Alhaji of All Progressives Congress (APC) having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the higher votes is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” he said.