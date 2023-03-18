Thugs Attack Plateau Polling Unit, Destroy Ballot Papers, Voters Registers 

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Some suspected thugs have attacked Pangpit polling unit in Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau state destroying the voters register and ballot boxes.

A voter at the polling unit, Mr. Joshua Kabiru confirmed the development, saying that trouble started when some party agents who observed that some voters were being guided before casting their votes started quarreling among themselves.

Kabiru said, “It was at about 11am on Saturday that the incident happened at the Pangpit polling unit in Mikang. Voting was just going on smoothly when we saw the party agents quarreling among themselves .From what I learnt, one of the party agents complained that some voters were not being given free hand to vote for candidates of their choice in the polling unit.

“Suddenly, some people came and attacked the polling unit. In the process, they destroyed some of the votes cast and also the voters register. They also tore some of the used ballot papers and some people sustained injuries but INEC officials were not among those who sustained injuries. It took the intervention of some security agents who were deployed to the polling unit to bring the situation under control. But before the security men arrived, those who perpetrated the act had fled the scene.”

It was further gathered that following the incident, voting had been suspended in the area.

Spokesman for the Plateau state Police Command, Mr. Alabo Alfred said Senior police officers had been deployed to all the Local Government Areas to handle every security issue that may arise as a result of the on going governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state.