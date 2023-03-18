Police Investigating MC Oluomo’s Alleged Threat against Igbos, Says Commissioner

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa has said the command is investigating the Chairman of Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo) for allegedly threatening to harm Igbos who come out to vote in today’s elections.

Owohunwa stated this in an interview with Arise TV yesterday, saying, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms any act, statement, or an action that could be interpreted as hate speech or that could be interpreted as deepening political tension regardless of the brain that might be behind it.”

Akinsanya was seen in a video recorded at a political rally that went viral on Thursday warning people who do not intend to vote for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship and state assembly elections not to leave their homes.

He said, “We have begged them. If they don’t want to vote for us, it is not a fight. Tell them, Mama Chukwudi, if you don’t want to vote for us, sit down at home. Sit down at home.”

However, the Lagos Police Commissioner said, “With regards to this specific video you mentioned, it is currently a subject of a detailed investigation. Of course, we are deploying our cyber security access to solve that. And, I can assure you that nobody is above the law.

“This country is regulated. Anybody that tries to use his position, or his influence on others to deepen hate, or engender political tension which could, of course, snowball into violence, it remains the responsibility and the mandate of the Nigeria Police to investigate such cases.

“This specific one you mentioned will not be in isolation. It is already a subject of review. And it will be in the interest of the actors behind it and all others that might wish to also engage in such ill-informed, indirect action to be very careful, to be firmly warned because in the fullness of time, the full law will take its course and it will be not different in this instance if established.”