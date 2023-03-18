  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Open Letter to Hon. Ngozi Okolie

I want to first use this opportunity to congratulate you on your victory at the polls. My purpose of writing you this letter is to let you know that the reason residents of Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency voted massively for you was because of the poor representation of your predecessor Hon. Ndudi Elumelu for the past 12 years.

For 16 years residents of Aniocha South Constituency have not seen power supply. Communities like Ashama, Olodu, Olloh, Adonte, Nsukwa, Egbuduaka, Ejeme Aniogor, Ejeme Uno, Ewulu, Isheagu, Okwuoba, Abaunor, Azagba, Igbudu, Ubulu Okiti, Mute, Otulu, EdoOtulu; these communities do not have electricity neither do they have good roads, health facilities and network coverages, etc.

We as a pressure group for good governance in Aniocha South Constituency came particularly to tackle the issues of underdevelopment and poor representation in our communities and would hold all representatives accountable from henceforth because enough is enough.  Our communities have suffered enough. 

We hope you will give us efficient and reliable representation.

Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem,

One Voice, Our Choice,

Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State

