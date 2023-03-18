  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

LP Guber Candidate Loses Polling Unit to Sanwo-Olu

Nigeria | 7 mins ago

The Labour Party candidate in the Lagos State governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has lost his polling unit to the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rhodes-Vivour polled 18 votes while Sanwo-Olu won with 29 votes.

Another contestant in the election, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, polled two votes.

One vote was counted as void at polling unit 01 at Oshifila Street, Anifowoshe, Ikeja.

In the House of Assembly election at the polling unit, the APC polled 34, LP 15, while PDP polled one vote.

