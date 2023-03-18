Leicester, Leeds Keep Tabs on History-making Nigerian Striker, Orban

Premier League duo, Leicester City and Leeds United are reportedly keeping tabs on red-hot Nigerian attacker, Gift Orban ahead of a potential move.

In an interview with Teamtalk , foremost journalist, Ben Jacobs claimed that Leicester City have scouted Orban but stressed that nothing is advanced at this stage.

The report added that Leeds United could be in the running for the 20-year-old as they are in the market for a young striker to help ease the goalscoring burden on Patrick Bamford.

Allnigeriasoccer.com exclusively reported three days ago that Orban has no immediate plans to leave Gent amid rumors suggesting that he could be jumping ship in the summer, and he is potentially being watched by top European clubs.

Jacobs confirmed as much, saying that he is not desperate to leave Gent come this summer and a transfer in 2024 seems more realistic.

Orban has been in unbelievable form since transferring to Gent from Stabæk Fotball, breaking two records in the space of three days.

On Sunday, he became the first Gent player to score four goals in the Jupiler Pro League this century, and three days later, scored the fastest ever hat-trick in a UEFA competition, which was officially measured at three minutes and 25 seconds.

Orban was on the radar of Serie A club Atalanta and Ligue 1 outfit Lyon prior to joining Gent in the January transfer window.