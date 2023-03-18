Abdusalami Urges Contestants to Accept Polls Outcome in Good Faith

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has charged candidates who contested the governorship and House of Assembly elections to accept the results in good faith.

Abubakar made the plea shortly after casting his ballot at the uphill polling unit on Saturday.

The former Nigerian leader, who is also the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, said so far, the elections seems to free and fair.

“So far from what I have seen, everything is going on smoothly. I was captured within a minute. I hope everything goes peacefully,” he said.

Commenting on the poor voter turnout, the former head of state said he could not confirm emphatically since he had not gone round to see things for himself.

“I have not gone round but it should be expected because people get tired to vote. I hope it will be peaceful throughout,” he said.

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, also speaking after casting his vote in Kontagora, described the process as peaceful and orderly, adding that the process was very seamless.

Bello commended the electorate for turning out to exercise their franchise, adding that he believes the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates will emerge victorious.

The governor’s wife, Dr Amina Sani Bello, also cast her vote in Kontagora.