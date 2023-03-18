  • Saturday, 18th March, 2023

Abdusalami Urges Contestants to Accept Polls Outcome in Good Faith

Nigeria | 38 mins ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has charged candidates who contested the governorship and House of Assembly elections to accept the results in good faith.

Abubakar made the plea shortly after casting his ballot at the uphill polling unit on Saturday.

The former Nigerian leader, who is also the Chairman of the National Peace Committee, said so far, the elections seems to free and fair.

“So far from what I have seen, everything is going on smoothly. I was captured within a minute. I hope everything goes peacefully,” he said.

Commenting on the poor voter turnout, the former head of state said he could not confirm emphatically since he had not gone round to see things for himself.

“I have not gone round but it should be expected because people get tired to vote. I hope it will be peaceful throughout,” he said.

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, also speaking after casting his vote in Kontagora, described the process as peaceful and orderly, adding that the process was very seamless.

Bello commended the electorate for turning out to exercise their franchise, adding that he believes the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates will emerge victorious.

The governor’s wife, Dr Amina Sani Bello, also cast her vote in Kontagora.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.