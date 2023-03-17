Three Feared Dead, Others Injured  as Oyo APC, PDP Members Clash  in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Less than 48 hours to the governorship and House of Assembly elections bloody violence broke out yesterday evening at Ile-Tuntun area of Ibadan South-east Local Government Area of Oyo State between members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Three persons were reportedly killed while 13 others sustained severe injuries in the mayhem.

It was learnt that the entire area was deserted as sounds of gun shots boomed intermittently with unverified number of motorcycles and vehicles damaged with shattered windscreen scattered all over the place.

According to a source, the dead bodies have been evacuated to morgue while the injured are currently receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital.

It was gathered that members of the APC were holding meeting at their party office at Iyana Court, Ile-tuntun, Ibadan when vehicles of the PDP members passing by provoked members of the APC to throw objects at them.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ibadan South-east/North East Federal Constituency, Hon. Abass Adigun, while speaking with journalists, alleged that it was APC boys that launched the attack on his supporters who were with him on campaign trail around Ile Tuntun- Idi Arere axis of the city.

He said: “I was their main target, we were on campaign tour from Orita Aperin to Adesola and when we got to Ile tuntun area along Idi arere area I saw some APC members stoning us with sachets water and stones, I told my people not to respond to them, but all of a sudden I saw few of our boys on bikes with blood and immediately I alerted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Idi Aro Division and before I dropped the call I was informed that a councillor serving under my constituency has been killed in his house around Ile tuntun, while two among my people that were far back were shot dead.

This is really sad, this is coming few hours before the election, the police need to act fast to address this urgent situation, Governor Seyi Makinde is a peace loving person, he doesn’t want any violence in the state and he has instructed us not to respond to any form of intimidation or attack from any opposition party in the state, so how could anyone attack us with guns and other dangerous weapons in the name of politics.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) , DSP Adewale Osifeso said “ the case is under investigation as we speak , further update as regards the clash will be communicated accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the Media Committee of the Governor ‘Seyi Makinde Campaign Organisation, has condemned the killing of four members of PDP.

The governor’s media team, which called on security agencies to immediately arrest Folarin and all his boys who masterminded the killing of innocent PDP members, said the incident has finally vindicated the general belief that the APC candidate is a violent man and a kingpin of thugs and brigands.

The Special Assistant (Print Media) to the governor, Moses Alao, in a statement, on behalf of the Media Committee, lashed out at Folarin and the APC for their penchant to orchestrate violence and disturb the peace of the state in the name of politics.

He called on the Police to thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to bringing the culprits to book, stating that the blood of the innocent people slain in Ibadan South-East will forever cry for vengeance.

The governor’s campaign media team equally warned residents of the state to “shine their eyes” on Saturday and not to allow Folarin, a disciple of former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who allegedly wrecked his state when he served as governor in Osun.

According to the statement, it was laughable and funny how Folarin’s ill-fated ambition has become a caricature with the invitation of Aregbesola, to campaign for him in the state.

The group called on voters in the state not to elect an individual who is taking notes and direction from an ex-governor whose legacy in his state include meaningless and monumental debts, with workers and pensioners in anguish, sorrow and endless gnashing of teeth.