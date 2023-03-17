Polls: IG Orders Restriction of Movement in 36 States

*FCT excluded

*Reiterates ban on VIP aides, escorts, state security outfits

*Urges citizens to be law abiding, assures of unhindered exercise of franchise

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Ahead of tomorrow’s gubernatorial and state houses of assembly elections, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, yesterday ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day in all states where elections would be conducted.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, accredited media and observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters, among others, were exempted.

It said the directive excludes the Federal Capital Territory as no election would be conducted in the territory.

The statement said the IG reiterated the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

“State established and owned security outfits and organisations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

“The Inspector General of Police, therefore, urges all citizens to be law abiding during and after the elections even as he assures that all necessary security arrangements have been emplaced to ensure they exercise their franchise unhindered,” it said.

It also urged the general public to contact the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters via 08033440189 (DIG Operations), 08033027731 (AIG FEDOPS), and 08034040439 (CP Elections), the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ on Android and ios, and via the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631, to request emergency security response.

“Similarly, other election situation room numbers which have been shared on Nigeria Police social media platforms will be repeatedly released by concerned State Police Commands for necessary emergency contact,” it said.