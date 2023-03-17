  • Friday, 17th March, 2023

Josiah Bassey’s Latest Songwriting Magic Is Henry Lau’s “Real Love Still Exists”

Josiah Bassey, a Nigerian multi talented music producer, artiste-songwriter and 2022 Grammy Nominee in a new collaborative effort co-wrote and co-produced the Canadian singer-songwriter, record producer and actor, Henry Lau’s latest music release “Real Love Still Exists”.

“Real Love Still Exists” by Henry Lau features Yuna. The ballad and soft romance rendition is a story of two love birds with hearts yearning for love that’s true and authentic and wondering if such love can be found. The duet R&B-Pop performance from Henry Lau and Yuna, Malaysian breakout superstar is notable for the tender voices of the singers and the acoustic guitar instrumentation.

Credited for the composition i.e production and songwriting of the music are Josiah Bassey, Tyler Spry, Smion Oscroft with vocal production from Livv, songwriter, vocal producer and instructor.

His contribution to “Love Still Exists” goes on to prove the super music creative which he is. In his active years as producer and artiste, Josiah Bassey has collaborated with numerous superstar musicians such as Grammy Award winning H.E.R., Mystro, Tone Stith, Maxx Moore, Tauren Wells, Samoht, Livv e.t.c. Disney Plus movie “Safety” themed song “Hold Us Together” performed by H.E.R. and co-writing by Josiah Bassey was nominated at the 2022 Grammy Award.

Josiah seems on a roll, and the world really is yet to hear the best from him.

