Europa: Arsenal Lu Lein Shootouts 

Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage in a 5-3 penalty shootout defeat by Sporting Lisbon at Emirates Stadium. Regulation and added time ended 1-1 (aggregate 3-3) before the shootouts.

Gabriel Martinelli’s spot-kick was saved by goalkeeper Adan to spark celebrations among Sporting’s players at full-time following an eventful and entertaining tie. A sensational long-range chip by Pedro Goncalves from 46 yards forced extra time after Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka had earlier pounced on a rebound for the opener.