  • Friday, 17th March, 2023

DSS Arrests Two Suspects over Call for Violence in Kano

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Security (DSS) said Thursday it arrested two suspects for calling for violence in Kano State.

A statement issued by the Spokesman of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the duo of Sharu Abubakar Tabula and Isma’il Iliyasu Mangu were apprehended over deliberate  incitement of violence in parts of Kano State. 

It said the suspects specifically championed certain political interests and directly  called on their supporters to violently attack those opposed to them, including security personnel at  the forthcoming March, 18 2023 governorship and house of assembly election in the state. 

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has  arrested the duo of Sharu Abubakar Tabula and Isma’il Iliyasu Mangu for deliberately inciting violence in parts of Kano State. It may be noted that the suspects had separately recorded messages, which they shared through various social media channels. 

“In those potentially harmful messages, they specifically championed certain political interests and directly  called on their supporters to violently attack those opposed to them, including security personnel during the 18th March, 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly election in the State”, it said. 

The agency stated that “as a result of this development, a particular political party in Kano has threatened to organise protest march in the metropolis  as well as storm offices of  some of the security agencies on 16th March, 2023 in solidarity for the suspects. 

“While the service alerts the public of this planned   illegal action, it calls on the concerned party to shelve it forthwith or be ready to face the consequences”. 

The DSS assured that it would not watch misguided persons or groups undermine the peace and security of the state. 

“The  leadership of the said party should rein in its members and urge them to desist from conducts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in Kano and its environs before, during and after the scheduled election.

“Meanwhile, the service is collaborating with sister security agencies to ensure that adequate security is provided  for a successful electoral exercise”, it said.

The agency affirmed that it  recently  arrested similar subversive elements that threatened violence  in other states of the federation.

It said it had, on March  8, 2023, enjoined  politicians to engage constructively and  shun violence, fake news and hate speech even as it called for political players to  abide by the letters of the electoral act and guidelines. 

“All and sundry are advised to positively  contribute to the sustenance of peace and democracy in Nigeria”, it said.

