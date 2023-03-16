Gunmen Kill 10 in Fresh Attack on Kaduna Community

John Shiklam in Kaduna



Ten people have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack on Langson community, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Four people were also said to have been injured during the attack which occurred at about 9pm on Tuesday.

The attack came three days after 17 people were killed in similar incident on Sunday in Angwan Wakili, also in Zangon Kataf LGA.

The Chairman of Zango Kataf LGA, Francis Sani, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview appealed for calm.

He called on the government to deploy more security personnel to the area to arrest the persistent attacks on innocent people.

Also confirming the incident, President of the Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA), Dr. Samuel Ache, said 10 people were killed while several others were still missing.

He added that four people were injured and were taken to the hospital.

Ache said the attack took place in between three military check points in the community.

He said the people of the area had lost confidence in the military following the persistent attacks.

“We have just discovered that the military that are sent to protect us are not protecting us, rather they are supervising the killings of our people,” Ache alleged.

He alleged further that, “Even when our boys from neighbouring communities made effort to come and repel the attackers, the military stopped them, until when the attackers left before they were allowed into the community.”

He called on the government to, “as a matter of urgency, remove the security agencies in our land because they are not protecting us, rather they are supervising the killing of our people.”

Spokesperson of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached as his telephone was switched off when contacted.