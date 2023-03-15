Labour Party, ADC Back Gov Sule’s Reelection

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Chapters of the Labour Party (LP) and the African Democratic Party (ADC) have backed the re-election bid of the incumbent Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The LP has also urged its members and teeming supporters in the state to vote for Governor Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 18 polls.

Addressing a press conference in Lafia, the Nasarawa State Secretary of the LP, Mr. Dahiru Saidu Abubakar, stated clearly that the reported stepping down of its governorship candidate for the Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (PDP), Mr. David Ombugadu, was strictly the candidate’s personal decision, which did not enjoy the approval or support of the party in the state.

Abubakar stated that “during our engagements, we noted that Mr. Peter Obi won the presidential election in the state purely on his personal merit, which was only in tandem with the national mass movement by the Obidient family, which Nasarawa State was not an exceptional.

“After due painstaking considerations, we in the Labour Party have come to an irreversible conclusion without any fear of contradiction, that Mr. Abdullahi A. Sule of the APC and incumbent governor deserves the support of the Labour Party on Saturday’s gubernatorial elections.”

Similarly, the Governorship Candidate of the ADC in the state, Mr. Godwin Williams Alaku, has stepped down and pleaded with his teeming supporters to vote for Sule of the APC on Saturday.

Alaku, therefore, explained that his stepping down from the governorship race was to allow the incumbent governor to build on the solid foundation he has already laid in the last three years.

“We must not allow religious and ethnic champions to destroy the good direction the state is currently undertaking, otherwise posterity will not forgive us,” he cautioned.