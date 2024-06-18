  • Tuesday, 18th June, 2024

Nigeria’s Cultural Icon, Femi Esho, Dies at 77

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Cultural Icon and Chairman of Evergreen Musical Company, Chief Femi Esho, has died at 77.

The deceased’s daughter and Managing Director, Evergreen Musical Company, Bimbo Esho, in a press statement, disclosed that the famed music curator died on Monday June 17 after a brief illness.

It reads: “We announce the passing unto glory of our patriarch, Mr Samuel Babafemi Esho, popularly known and referred to as “Baba Esho,” Baba Musician.

“Baba Esho until his demise was the Chairman of the Evergreen Musical Company as well as the Founder of the Evergreen Music Heritage Foundation.

“Baba Esho was a mentor and “encyclopaedia” to many Highlife music aficionados.

“He will be remembered as one who gave so much of himself to see to the “immortality” of the musical works of Nigerian Highlife, Juju, Sakara, Apala, Afrobeat and a crop of other Nigerian/African genres of indigenous music.”

The family will announce the burial arrangements in due course.

