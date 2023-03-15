Five-star Haaland Marches into Q’final with Ruthless City

*Zaidu Sanusi’s dream aborted as FC Porto surrender to Inter

Femi Solaja with agency report

Erling Haaland scored five goals as Manchester City thrashed RB Leipzig 7-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League last night.

Haaland completed his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time as City scored three in a blistering first half. He became the third player to score five goals in a single Champions League game after Luiz Adriano in October 2014 (Shakhtar Donetsk vs BATE Borisov) and Lionel Messi in March 2012 (Barcelona v Bayer Leverkusen).

The five goals Haaland scored took his tally to 39 goals in 36 appearances for City.

Ilkay Gundogan netted after the restart before Haaland added two more before he was substituted in the 63rd minute.

Kevin de Bruyne completed the scoring in the 92nd minute as City won 8-1 on aggregate.

Elsewhere, Zaidu Sanusi’s dream of progressing with FC Porto into the quarter finals of the 2022/23 Champions League was aborted last night as Inter Milan cruised ahead with the 1-0 advantage from the first leg. The second leg of the Last 16 tie ended goalless last night for Inter to Reach the quarter final for the first time in 12 years.

RESULTS

FC Porto 0-0 Inter

(Inter: 1-0 aggregate)

Man City 7-0 RB Leipzig

(City: 8-1 aggregate)

Today

Napoli v E’Frankfurt

R’Madrid v Liverpool

Europa Conference

Basaksehir v Gent

NPFL Group B

Rivers Utd v Rangers