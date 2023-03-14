KSADP Donates N100m Storage Facility to Milk Marketers in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) has constructed and launched a N100 million storage facility and accessories for Kano Fura da Nono Cooperative Union, Kofar Wambai Market, a major dairy interest group in the state.

The edifice, constructed on land belonging to the association, is equipped with cooling facilities to curtail frequent products damage.

Fura da Nono is a nutritious gruel prepared from fermented milk and millet balls, consumed across Nigeria, especially in the northern part of the country.

During the inauguration ceremony of the project, the KSADP Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, explained that “it is part of the commitment of the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihoods Fund to improve the wellbeing of the people through enhancing the dairy value chain.

“With the storage facility in place, safer milk and milk products can be guaranteed and this will lead to improved nutrition for consumers and increased income for members of the association.”

The coordinator added that three walkways leading to the milk section of the Kofar Wambai Market have been paved for better hygiene, while a shed has been constructed in the area to prevent exposure to heat and rain.

In addition, Malam Ibrahim inaugurated grants consisting of electronic blenders, mini generating sets, cool boxes and aluminum milk collection bowls provided by KSADP to 300 members of the cooperative union in order to promote best practices in selling milk and milk products in Kano.

The Chairman of the Fura da Nono Cooperative Union, Malam Muhammad Lawan Alaramma, expressed appreciation to the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihoods Funds for initiating and financing what he described as “an unprecedented revolution in dairy products marketing in Kano”.

The inauguration of the project was performed by the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Jibrin Yusuf Rurum, who was delighted that KSADP is living up to its mandate, as he restated the determination of the state government to revamp agriculture in view of its huge potential for food security, job creation and poverty alleviation in the state.