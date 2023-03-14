JAMB Announces New Date for Mock Exams

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that the 2023 Mock-UTME earlier scheduled for Thursday,16th March, 2023, has been shifted to Thursday, 30th March, 2023

The shift in date was partly due to the change in the date for the gubernatorial and States’ Houses of Assembly elections earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday,11th March, 2023 but now moved to 18th March, 2023.

In a statement released by the spokesperson of the Board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, yesterday, candidates, who registered early and had indicated their willingness to take the Mock-UTME, would be notified as to when to print their Mock-UTME notification slip, which would contain their centres and other details.

It also stated that the Board, “wants to use this opportunity to announce that this year’s UTME would witness some groundbreaking innovations aimed at addressing observed infractions and centre failures.”

The statement reads in part “The 2023 Mock-UTME earlier scheduled for Thursday,16th March, 2023, has been shifted to Thursday, 30th March, 2023.

“The Mock-UTME is an optional examination introduced by the Board to provide opportunity for candidates to have hands-on experience with the system as well as afford the Board an opportunity to ascertain its readiness and that of its partners for the main UTME, which is scheduled to hold between 29th April, to 12th May,2023.

“By the same token, no examination can be started one hour after the scheduled commencement time. The session will be scheduled for any ‘vacant or available’ slot. The Board has made it mandatory that candidates must be notified of their new scheduled session or centre, as the case may be, before they leave their centre.

“In addition, no candidate would be allowed to spend less than one hour before submission of responses during the UTME. Similarly, the new regime would make it impossible for candidates to login after one hour of activation of examination.

“If for any reason, an examination session is cancelled or cannot hold, candidates are not to panic as they will simply be scheduled for the next available session, which could be that same day. What such candidates are expected to do is to quietly leave the hall and move to the Holding Area to await further instruction.

“Furthermore, they are not to leave the examination centre until they have been notified of the day and time of their rescheduled examination.

“Candidates are to note that any rescheduled examination is strictly meant to accommodate only those whose examination session could not hold on account of one reason or another not for those who were marked ‘late or absent’ for their session.”