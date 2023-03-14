  • Tuesday, 14th March, 2023

I Will Build on Tambuwal’s Legacies, Says Umar

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto 

The governorship candidate of People Democratic Party ( PDP) in Sokoto State, Mallam Saidu Umar has assured the people of the state that if given the opportunity to govern the state, he would sustain and improve on the legacies of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Umar stated this in an interaction with Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ) correspondent chapel Sokoto State .

He added if he emerge as the governor of the state he would run an open door government where everybody will have a sense of belonging.

He noted that democracy is a government of the people,  by the people and for the people, hence the need to engage and consult for the people’s input before formulating or implementing any policy that will have affect them.

“Despite that we have conservative culture and customs to uphold, we will tap developmental knowledge from those states that are doing well in terms of development,” he stated.

He explained that he will improve on Internally generated revenue of the state without over burdening the tax payers.

 Umar promised to evolve strategies that would bring about an increase in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for speedy development, if elected.

He added that if elected he would make a deliberate effort for an urban renewal scheme to attract both local and foreign investors.

“Part of the policies and programmes of the incoming government is to improve on the state‘s IGR”,  he added.

Other areas that would be top on the agenda of government within the first year in office is to reduce to the barest minimal youths restiveness by building and reviving moribund  factories to accommodate unemployed youths .

Other areas,  he said, his government would give attention are education, health, agriculture and women empowerment.

Earlier, the chairman Sokoto Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Correspondent Chapel, Mallam Habibu Harisu, expressed preparedness of journalists to support any candidate that plans to make the necessary impact in the lives of the people of Sokoto state and by extension journalists in the state.

