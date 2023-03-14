GPPSL Delivers First AOGV Technology Deployment for LNG Plants in Nigeria

Peter Uzoho

The Global Process and Pipeline Services Limited (GPPSL) in partnership with IK-Group of Norway has delivered for the first time in Nigeria and Africa, a 36-inch cryogenic pipeline add on gate valve (AOGV) for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants.

The project, executed in June 2022, was the first and largest AOGV ever deployed on the African continent to solve long-term stuck valve issue for a major LNG plant.

The AOGV technology is a gate valve that can be assembled in pieces over any live flange pair upstream or downstream of the pipework or equipment requiring intervention.

The AOGV Mechanical Isolation Tool can create a zero-energy zone where inspection, modification and maintenance work can be performed safely and efficiently whilst production is maintained.

Commenting on the achievement, Managing Director, GPPSL, Mr. Obi Uzu, said the company has saved customers productive time and lowered operating costs through the deployment of the technology.

“Our AOGV success story is a product of GPPSL partnership with IK-Group of Norway. However, our overall competitive advantage comes from being able to source reliable disruptive technology that is suitable for use on large deepwater projects, “he said.

GPPSL is the only Nigerian company focused solely on process and pipeline services with major projects completed in the deep-water applications in its product service line.

Uzu noted that the company had attracted the best hands in the industry from the multinationals to work for it, with an expansion plan into other West Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa countries.