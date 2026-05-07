Akpabio, Oshiomhole Clash as New Senate Leadership Eligibility Rules Oust Uzodimma

Adedayo Akinwale and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The senate was thrown into a mild drama yesterday as Senate President Godswill Akpabio moved to rule on the votes and proceedings of the controversial amendments to the Standing Orders, which restricted eligibility for presiding offices in 2027.

The move sparked a fierce confrontation with Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

The highly emotional session exposed deep divisions in the upper chamber over the new rules, which effectively barred senators, who were not members of the 10th Assembly, from contesting for positions, such as Senate President and Deputy Senate President, in the 11th National Assembly.

The alteration to Senate Standing Orders is widely seen as a calculated move to shelve the ambitions of governors, ex-senators, and other high-profile politicians expected to enter the senate in 2027, especially Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma who has already picked form for return to Senate after concluding two terms as Governor.

He is seen as a major threat to Akpabio retaining the position of President of the senate in the 11th senate. The new rule effectively rules out Uzodimma from any potential run for Senate President in the 11th Senate.

He previously served in the 7th and 8 senate before exiting to contest for governorship in 2019.

About 10 incumbent governors, whose second and final terms would be ending in 2027, are believed to be jostling for senatorial tickets ahead of the 2027 general election, where are in pole position to emerge both as candidates and winners, with their leverage over party structures.

Trouble began during plenary, when Akpabio called for the adoption of Votes and Proceedings from Tuesday’s session, where the contentious amendments were approved after a closed-door meeting.

As proceedings reached items relating to the rule changes, Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) repeatedly shouted “point of order” in an attempt to halt their adoption.

Akpabio, however, ignore him, insisting that the stage of proceedings does not permit such intervention.

He cited Order 38 of the senate rules, which outlined the sequence of plenary activities, stressing that points of order cannot be raised during the adoption of Votes and Proceedings.

Undeterred, Oshiomhole persisted, drawing the ire of the senate president and heightening tension in the chamber.

Efforts by some lawmakers, including Chief Whip, Senator Tahir Monguno, to calm the situation proved unsuccessful.

An evidently displeased Akpabio then invoked Order 20 of the senate rules to reassert his authority.

Akpabio said, “Let me be clear to you, my colleagues. The senate president is tasked with maintaining order during debates and giving rulings on points of constitutional order when they are raised.

“Most importantly, he has the authority to interpret the rules. This is clearly stated. Therefore, Senator Oshiomhole, I can use this rule to take you out of the chamber if you are not ready to comport yourself with Senate rules and procedures.”

Despite the warning, Oshiomhole continued his attempts to interject, forcing Akpabio to issue a stern final caution that any unruly member could be asked to leave the chamber.

The heated exchange followed Tuesday’s adoption of sweeping amendments to Senate Standing Orders, which had triggered political controversy within and outside the National Assembly.

The most contentious provision, contained in Order 5, stipulates that any senator seeking to contest for a presiding officer’s position must have served at least two terms, with one term immediately preceding the election.

In effect, the rule confined eligibility for the senate presidency in 2027 to ranking lawmakers in the current 10th senate, who secured re-election into the 11th Assembly, shutting out new entrants and former senators attempting a comeback.

The amendment, presented by Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru, on behalf of Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, was justified as a measure to strengthen legislative efficiency, entrench parliamentary best practices, and ensure procedural clarity.

Citing Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution, Ashiru stated that the senate possessed the constitutional authority to regulate its internal procedures, including leadership selection.

However, the timing and implications of the amendment fuelled speculation about its political undertones, particularly as permutations for the 2027 elections gathered momentum.

A group, Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria, described the amendment of Senate Standing Rules as a courageous attempt to move forward legislative business.

National Coordinator of the group, Rapheal Okorie, in a statement, said the bold and forward-looking decision demonstrated that the Nigerian senate was firmly attuned to global parliamentary best practices.

Okorie stated, “The amended rules, in our considered opinion, rise above any individual ambition. They are designed to outlast the present political moment and remain sustainable now and in the future.

“Crucially, this amendment is not about closing doors on any one person. It is about sending a clear message that the senate is looking beyond its present composition toward the long-term integrity and effectiveness of Nigeria’s premier legislative chamber.

“Rules that reward experience and discourage impunity must be celebrated by every Nigerian who believes in the rule of law and the health of our democracy.”

New Eligibility Rules to Become Senate President in the 11th Assembly

To become Nigeria’s Senate President in the 11th Assembly (2027), you must now be a “ranking, returning” senator from the 10th Assembly — first-time senators are barred.

The Senate amended its Standing Orders on May 3, 2026 to tighten eligibility ahead of the 2027 elections.

Below are key qualifications under the new rule

1. Two Consecutive Terms Minimum

*You must have served at least 8 years in the Senate — two full 4-year terms.

*One of those terms must be the immediate term preceding the nomination — meaning you have to be a sitting senator in the 10th Assembly and win re-election into the 11th Assembly.

2. Must Be a 10th Assembly Member

*Only senators currently serving in the 10th National Assembly who secure re-election in 2027 can contest.

*This effectively blocks fresh senators, ex-governors, and returning politicians, who weren’t in the 9th/10th Assembly.

3. Ranking Hierarchy Applies

Nominations follow this order of seniority:

*(i) Former Senate President

*(ii) Former Deputy Senate President

*(iii) Former Principal Officers of the Senate

*(iv) Senators who served at least one 4-year term

*(v) Former House of Reps members

*(vi) First-time senators — only if (i)-(v) don’t exist.

Why the Change?

The amendment targets ex-governors and political heavyweights trying to jump straight into Senate leadership after leaving office in 2027. Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma’s rumored ambition has been specifically cited as a reason and prime target.

Constitutional Basis

The Senate says it has authority under Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution to regulate its internal procedures, including leadership selection.

Bottom line: You need to be a sitting 10th Assembly senator with 8 years continuous service who wins re-election in 2027. New senators, even if elected in 2027, cannot contest for Senate President.

Here are the current 10th Assembly senators who meet the 8-year requirement for Senate President in the 11th Assembly:

Who Qualifies Under the New Rule?

You need to have served consecutively in both the 9th and 10th Assembly = 8 years. That means senators elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2023.

Confirmed 8-year senators in the 10th Assembly

1. Presiding Officers

*Godswill Akpabio (APC, Akwa Ibom North West) – Senate President. Served 2015-2019, 2019-2023, now 2023-2027.

*Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) – Deputy Senate President. Same 8-year run from 2019.

2. Principal Officers

*Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) – Senate Leader. Elected 2019, re-elected 2023.

*Patrick Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) – Minority Leader. Served 2019-2023, re-elected 2023.

Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) – Majority Whip. Elected 2019, re-elected 2023.

*Osita Ngwu (PDP, Enugu West) – Minority Whip. Elected 2019, re-elected 2023.

3. Other ranking 8-year senators

Based on the 2019 election cycle, these senators also served in the 9th Assembly:

*Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) – Served 2011-2019, 2019-2023, 2023-2027.

*Gbenga Daniel (APC, Ogun East) – Served 2019-2023, 2023-2027.

*Osita Izunaso (APC, Imo West) – Served 2019-2023, 2023-2027.

Who’s Excluded Now?

*First-time 10th Assembly senators elected in 2023 — can’t run even if they win re-election in 2027.

*Ex-governors like Hope Uzodimma, Ben Ayade, Seyi Makinde — unless they served in the 9th Assembly before becoming governor, they’re blocked.

Important Caveat

This assumes they all win re-election in 2027. If a ranking senator loses in 2027, they’re out of the race. And with governors now pushing to displace incumbents, some of these 8-year senators may not even make it back.

Bottom line: The real contenders are Akpabio, Barau, Bamidele, Abba Moro, Monguno, and a handful of other 2019 returnees. Akpabio currently leads the ranking order.