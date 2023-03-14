Food Production: FG Reaffirms Commitment to Green Alternative

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has restated its commitment to boosting food production in the country with its green alternative scheme.

Speaking at an event to recognise and honour 55 members of its staff for the their outstanding performance in various fields of implementing policies and programmes of the ministry in line with the Federal Civil Services Strategic Implementation Plan (FCSSIP’25), the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Mohammad Abubakar, said that the ministry in its bid to reposition the agricultural sector has developed the Green Alternative through the Agriculture Promotion Policy to ensure wealth creation, poverty reduction, employment generation for the teeming Youths and Women to boost the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Abubakar said that the FCSSIP’25 was built on levels of capacity building, talent management, performance management, innovation, digitalisation and enhances value proposition for public servants

He added that the present administration was desirous of delivering vibrant and robust government policies to reposition, motivate the public servants and ensure efficient and effective service delivery to Nigerians.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe, stated that the programme, which was part of the extant tradition of the ministry and had also become an annual event, was aimed at motivating and incentivising staff for better performance.

Umakhihe revealed that the ministry had identified and selected officers who had demonstrated outstanding and sterling performance across salary grade levels during the year under review.

Also speaking, the Director, Human Resource Management, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Alade, urged staff not to rest on their oars because with the introduction of the new performance management system, the process would be more completive.

She also appealed to the staff to sustain the tempo to enhance the score card of the ministry.