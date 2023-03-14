A’Court Reserves Verdict in Adeleke’s Appeal against Sack

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday reserved its judgment in the appeal filed by Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, against his ordered removal from office.

Justice M.F. Shuaibu, who led a three-member panel of the appellate court made the announcement shortly after lawyers representing parties adopted and argued their briefs for and against the suit.

While Adeleke, represented by Chief Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), adduced reasons why the appellate court should set aside the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that nullified his victory in last year’s poll, for erring in law, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, (SAN), who represented the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Gboyega Oyetola, argued otherwise.

At the end of the arguments however, Justice Shuaibu announced before the court that judgment would be delivered on a date that would be communicated to parties.

While Adeleke is the appellant in the appeal: marked CA/AK/EPT/GOV/01/2023, Oyetola, APC, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the first to fourth respondents respectively.

Details later…