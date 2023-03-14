2023 Election: Group calls on INEC Chairman to Resign Immediately

… Says Presidential Election Lacks Credibility

Folalumi Alaran

The leadership of the Peter Obi Mandate Group (POMAG), have declared that the 2023 presidential election was a rape on democracy and have demanded Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, resign immediately and face legal action.

The groups made this call yesterday in Abuja during a press briefing to discuss the outcome of the February 25th presidential election.

Speaking to journalists, the National Coordinator POMAG, Rev. Innocent Peace-Udochukwu, asserted that Yakubu lacks the legitimacy to hold further elections and that the beleaguered chairman’s resignation will restore the dignity of the election body.

He described the result of the presidential election as a coup against Nigerians.

“We call for the immediate resignation and prosecution of the chairman of INEC and all those involved in the criminal conduct of the 2023 presidential elections.

“ We declare him the chairman of INEC. Prof Mahmood Yakubu lacks credibility to conduct further elections having colluded with the ruling party the All Progressives Congress (APC), to subvert the will of Nigerians judging by the condemnations that trailed the said by the international community, which include but are not to limited to the world-renowned CHATHAM HOUSE US Ambassador to Nigeria, EU Observers and a retinue of global media outlets.

“We also make bold to say that what INEC and APC did by the singular act is tantamount to a coup against the Nigerian people.”

Rev Peace-Udochukwu further urged labor Party members across the country to come out in their numbers, like they did in the presidential elections and vote for their party candidates, assuring them that their stolen mandate would be retrieved in court.

Labour Party FCT Chairman Peter Chukwuemeka on his part added that Nigerians won’t be tired of fighting for a new Nigeria, “we can only celebrate when the right thing is done and then we will have a new Nigeria.’