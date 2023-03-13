  • Monday, 13th March, 2023

DataPro Assigns “A” Rating to Smart Residences Limited

Business | 44 mins ago

Ugo Aliogo

Smart Residences Limited has announced that it has been assigned“A” by DataPro rating agency.

A statement by the company said it has garnered a reputation for delivering exceptional guest experience that exceeds clients’ expectations, establishing itself as a prominent and respected entity in Nigeria’s thriving real estate and hospitality industry.

The company said it presently operates from three prime locations in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja-The Residence, Glass Residence, and The Destination. 

The statement also noted that The Residence, comprising 30 premium apartments and commenced operations in January 2020, while Glass Residence, with upscale 30 units of apartments and occupying 4,000 SQM, opened its doors to customers in May 2021. 

The statement said in 2022, Smart Residences Limited (SRL) received a “Bbb-” rating from Rating Company, Agusto and Co, indicating the company’s sound financial health, and capacity to meet its obligations as they fall due. Remarkably, SRL has gone on to obtain an “A-” rating from DataPro, a prominent global data analytics and credit rating agency, within a year of the “Bbb-” rating. 

