Birmingham Varsity Makes Nigerian Environmentalist, Akinsemolu Vanguard Fellow

University of Birmingham has announced a Nigerian Environmentalist, Dr. Adenike Akinsemolu as a Vanguard Fellow.

According to a statement, Akinsemolu is one of Nigeria’s leading experts on environmental sustainability and the founder of The Green Institute, the first campus-based environmental advocacy organisation in Nigeria.

Speaking on her plans regarding the fellowship, Akinsemolu said she would embark upon a research entitled Advancing Just and Inclusive Net-Zero Energy Transitions: Legal and Governance Framework for Gender-aware Planning and Decision Making.

Akinsemolu, who is a Senior Fellow, Institute for Oil, Gas, Energy, Environment and Sustainable Development (OGEES Institute), Afe Babalola University under the leadership of Professor Damilola Olawuyi, explained that the research embraces an interdisciplinary approach to research in gender, energy, and poverty.

The environmentalist noted that the research will test the hypothesis that gender awareness creates equitable, sustainable society, transforms gender roles, and empowers women.

According to her, the fellowship allows her to work collaboratively with colleagues across the University of Birmingham, opening novel collaborations in environmentally sensitive sub-Sahara Africa.

“My research, “Advancing Just and Inclusive Net-Zero Energy Transitions: Legal and Governance Framework for Gender-aware Planning and Decision Making.

“The research will embrace an interdisciplinary approach to research in gender, energy, and poverty.

“It will test the hypothesis that gender awareness creates equitable, sustainable society, transforms gender roles, and empowers women.

“Birmingham Law School’s world-leading academic research has social, cultural, and economic impacts.

“The IAS Vanguard Fellowship allows me to work collaboratively with colleagues across the University of Birmingham, opening novel collaborations in environmentally sensitive sub-Sahara Africa.” She said.

While touching on the rationale behind Green Institute, Akinsemolu said the institute was set up to raise the next generation of sustainability leaders through education, advocacy, and innovation.

She explained that the institute is poised towards inspiring entrepreneurial, selfless leaders to disrupt environmental injustice through innovative action.

The environmentalist added that their unique programmes empowers them to make the world better in pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“Green Institute’s mission is to raise the next generation of sustainability leaders through education, advocacy, and innovation.

“We inspire entrepreneurial, selfless leaders to disrupt environmental injustice through innovative action.

“Our unique programming empowers them to make the world better in pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.” She said.

Senior Fellow, Institute for Oil, Gas, Energy, Environment and Sustainable Development (OGEES Institute), Afe Babalola University under the leadership of Professor Damilola Olawuyi