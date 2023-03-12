What a Week for Senator Bukola Saraki

Life has been described as many things and in many ways, but few individuals have been able to boast about their having a handle on life. Senator Bukola Saraki is not one of these people. Despite his expansive political influence and evident depth of understanding, not even he is able to defend himself against circumstances. The present is proof of Saraki’s helplessness in the face of life.

The end of February 2023 and the start of March proved to be a difficult trial for Senator Saraki, the glorious former president of the Nigerian Senate. The presidential elections proved to be a bit too much for him, as did the National Assembly polls. Even more momentous was the health condition of a dear friend of his who eventually succumbed to the summons of the other life and passed away.

The dear friend of the former Senate President that passed away is the renowned auto dealer and Chairman of Lanre Shittu Motors, Lanre Shittu. According to reports, Shittu passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at the age of 65. Moreover, he celebrated his 65th birthday just a few weeks prior. Thus, it was a painful loss for his relatives and friends, including Saraki who attended his burial.

Saraki also lost the opportunity to deliver Kwara State to the hands of his presidential candidate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar. Atiku lost Kwara to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu who got 263,572 votes as opposed to Atiku’s 136,909 votes.

As if that is not enough, Saraki’s party also lost the National Assembly elections in Kwara Central senatorial district to APC’s Salihu Mustapha. With 109,823 votes, Mustapha pulled the power from under PDP’s Bolaji Abdullahi who got 69,202 votes. Clearly, Saraki’s influence in Kwara as a whole and Kwara Central, in particular, is waning. Thus, things are not looking great for him and the seeds of sadness and frustration all emerged against him successively.