On Osinbajo’s Last Birthday in Aso Villa 

In the Good Book, we find strong statements like, “there is a spirit in man and the breath of the Almighty gives him understanding” and “by wisdom is a house built and by understanding is it established.” In more ways than one, both of these statements have been lived out in these eight years by Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President of Nigeria. Even now, as he tidies his office to pass the mantle on, his wisdom and understanding are outside the grasp of his peers.

Many people have taken a sorrowful attitude to the last birthday celebration of VP Osinbajo in Aso Rock. Knowing that he will leave the presidential residence with his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, these folks are saddened and wish that the VP would spend a few extra years there. But who says that this is all there is to the professor? And why does it seem to keen observers that the celebration of Osinbajo’s 66th birthday brought a lot of relief to the political elites in Nigeria?Of course, President Buhari did not hesitate to praise Osinbajo on the many things he has assisted him with throughout their service as Chief and Assistant Chief of Nigeria. Compared to others, the President knows that Osinbajo’s life is not coming to an end at 66 simply because this was the last birthday in Aso Rock as the VP. To the diligent, the future is a fine country filled with opportunities.

Thus, even as Osinbajo signs the handful of documents left as he prepares to hand everything over to the masters of the imminent era of federal governance, it was with cheers that he celebrated his 66th birthday. Yes, it was his last birthday celebration as Nigeria’s VP. However, it was not his last as a man of grace and understanding, diligent and visionary.

