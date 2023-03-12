  • Sunday, 12th March, 2023

Just In: Gunmen Kill 17 in Kaduna

Breaking | 2 hours ago

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

No fewer than 17 people have been killed in an attack by gunmen in Ungwan Wakili, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state. 

The attack was said to have occurred at about 7pm on Saturday. 

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Jonathan Asake is from the community.

A source in the area said 17 corpses were found after the attack. 

“The gunmen in their large number came at about 7pm yesterday (Saturday) and as I am talking to you we have so far recovered 17 corpses”, the source said in a telephone interview. 

Meanwhile the authorities of Zangon Kataf LGA have imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ungwan Wakili, Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, and Zangon Urban with immediate effect to forestall the break down of law and order. 

Yabo Ephraim, Special Assistant (Media) to the council chairman, announced this in a statement on Saturday night. 

“This is to allow men of the Nigerian Army to restore peace on that axis”, the statement said. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.