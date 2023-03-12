Just In: Gunmen Kill 17 in Kaduna

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

No fewer than 17 people have been killed in an attack by gunmen in Ungwan Wakili, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The attack was said to have occurred at about 7pm on Saturday.

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Jonathan Asake is from the community.

A source in the area said 17 corpses were found after the attack.

“The gunmen in their large number came at about 7pm yesterday (Saturday) and as I am talking to you we have so far recovered 17 corpses”, the source said in a telephone interview.

Meanwhile the authorities of Zangon Kataf LGA have imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ungwan Wakili, Ungwan Juju, Mabuhu, and Zangon Urban with immediate effect to forestall the break down of law and order.

Yabo Ephraim, Special Assistant (Media) to the council chairman, announced this in a statement on Saturday night.

“This is to allow men of the Nigerian Army to restore peace on that axis”, the statement said.