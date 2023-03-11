Why Terra Jollof Cube is Becoming Consumers’ Pick

BrandsDay

Olu Osagie

Since its entry into the market, Terra Jollof Cubes has been extolled by consumers for its game-changing move to complement the preparation of Jollof rice in Nigeria. Before now, chefs, caterers and homemakers have had to make do with a host of spices, complicated recipes and cooking methods in an attempt to achieve the desired tastes they craved for in Jollof rice.

Along with its promise of an extraordinary jollof experience, Terra Jollof Cubes is packed with unique mix of traditional ingredients like pepper, thyme, turmeric and garlic among others in a single cube to deliver that bottom pot Jollof taste that stands out in a competitive marketplace.

A cross-section of chefs, caterers and homemakers who offered their perspectives confirmed that Terra Jollof Cubes has not only further simplified the process of preparing Jollof rice with its exciting combination of traditional spices in a cube, but has greatly improved their jollof rice aroma and taste.

There are no stereotypical ways of making jollof rice but you cannot miss the unique and irresistible bottom-pot taste and aroma that comes out when you add cubes of Terra Jollof Cubes.

Mrs. Eunice Udoma, a housewife and mother of 3 who lives in Agege stated that while there are several ways of preparing Jollof rice, however, everyone agrees on its end point – a great extraordinary taste and flavour.

“I have always sought to achieve that extraordinary bottom pot taste of jollof rice I eat at some parties at home. I always get close to achieving it but never spot on. My friend at work introduced Terra Jollof Cubes to me and since my first try, I have never missed having a pack of Terra Jollof Cubes in my kitchen cabinet.”

“Addition of Terra Jollof Cube to my pot of Jollof rice has added a remarkable taste to my jollof, leaving my family with smiling faces of satisfaction and with no single grain left on the plate” she stated

Deepanjan Roy, Group Executive Director – TGI says that the company is delighted with the positive feedback and is confident that Terra Jollof Cubes is achieving its objective of elevating the taste and aroma of Jollof rice across homes, restaurants and in celebratory occasions.

“We saw a vacuum in the area of giving our consumers a seasoning cube that is tailor-made for their jollof rice cooking, and we went ahead to fill it” he says.

Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group stressed that Terra Jollof Cubes symbolizes the understanding of what consumers value in their tasty, bottom-pot, flavourful jollof rice.

“We developed Terra Jollof Cubes after years of in-depth research, studying and understanding the consumers’ palate and taste preferences in various regions as well as their ways and patterns of cooking Jollof rice. We unearthed rich insights from these studies that guided us in developing the very special recipe for Terra Jollof Cube that is now being so widely appreciated by consumers.

“As the word of its unique impact in making Jollof so special spreads, we know more and more consumers would include Terra Jollof Cubes in their pot of Jollof rice to achieve that extraordinary Jollof experience” Bhattacharya noted

Terra Seasoning Cubes are made up of wholesome, carefully sourced essential ingredients specially designed to meet the discerning Nigerian consumers’ needs in every meal, offering great taste, flavour and aroma for that unique cuisine experience. Every meal cooked with Terra guarantees an enjoyable meal and a rich signature homemade taste experience. Available in Beef, Chicken, Shrimp and Jollof flavours, in various consumer-friendly pack sizes, nationwide.

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group is an international investment and holding company with diversified interests and investments across Africa, The Middle East, Asia and other emerging markets. TGI’s investments focus on driving inclusivity and value addition using locally sourced raw materials, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a highly skilled workforce to produce world class products that are consumed both locally and exported to global markets.

Across markets, TGI Group owns over a hundred leading brands in Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Agricultural Inputs, Industrial Chemicals, Homecare Products and Pharmaceuticals.