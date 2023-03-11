Nokia Rebrands, Unveils new Logo

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Smartphone manufacturer, Nokia has unveiled a new logo as part of its long-term strategic transformation, aimed at accelerating B2B technology innovation.

The firm explained that the initiative would drive digitalisation across every industry, while harnessing the rapid evolution of technology, particularly metaverse.

Commenting on the development, President and CEO of Nokia, Pekka Lundmark, stressed the importance of digital influence on businesses, industries and the society at large.

He said, “Our market-leading critical networking technology is increasingly needed by customers and partners in every industry. We see a future where networks go beyond connecting people and things. They’re adaptable, autonomous and consumable. They are networking that sense, think and act, and they maximise the opportunity of digitalisation.

“Today we share our updated company and technology strategy with a focus on unleashing the exponential potential of networks – pioneering a future where networks meet cloud. To signal this ambition, we are refreshing our brand to reflect who we are today – a B2B technology innovation leader. This is Nokia, but not as the world has seen us before.”

The firm revealed that its refreshed strategy was focused on further acceleration across six pillars.

It listed the pillars as “Growing market share with service providers, driven by continued technology leadership; expanding the share of enterprises within its customer mix and managing its portfolio actively to ensure a path to a leading position in all segments where it decides to compete,” amongst others.

Lundmark said the pillars will be achieved with the company’s well-defined enablers, including a future-fit talent; investment in long-term research; digitisation of own operations to further improve agility and productivity as well as brand refreshment.