  • Saturday, 11th March, 2023

N’Assembly Leadership: APC Summons Senators-elect, House Members-elect to Meeting

Nigeria | 58 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The leadership of the  All Progressives Congress (APC) has summoned  Senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect to a meeting on Monday.

In a notice of the meeting signed by the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the meeting would be attended by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The meeting would  be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja by 2p.m.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not known, but it may not be unconnected with the zoning of the leadership positions of the National Assembly, especially the positions of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The notice read: “This to inform all Senators-elect and members of the House of Representatives-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that they are invited to a parley with the Party’s National Leadership. 

“The meeting which will be attended by the President-Elect and Vice President-elect, will be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja. 

“Senators/House of Representatives-elect must come to the meeting with their Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Certificate of Return and must come alone.”

Omisore said all invited guests are expected to arrive early to allow for screening and be seated before 12 noon. 

