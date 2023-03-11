  • Saturday, 11th March, 2023

INEC Complies with Court Order, Lists Udofia as Akwa Ibom APC Guber Candidate

Obong Akanimo Udofia

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially recognised Obong Akanimo Udofia as the duly nominated candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election in Akwa Ibom State. 

The commission listed the name and particulars of Udofia and his running mate, Hon. Victor Antai as governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectively for the APC in Akwa Ibom State, in its updated list of Candidates released on Friday March 10, 2023.

The update followed Tuesday’s judgment of the Supreme Court which dismissed the appeal of former presidential aide, Mr. Ita Enang’s challenging Udofia’s emergence as candidate of the APC in last year’s party primary in Akwa-Ibom.

The apex court in dismissing Enang’s appeal for lacking in merit and substance upheld the January 19, 2023, judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which had affirmed Udofia as the authentic nominee of the APC in the Akwa Ibom State governorship now slated for March 18, 2023.

Political watchers in the state hold that this has put to rest all litigations and disputes arising from the APC primaries of 2022 and cleared the path for the APC to contest the governorship elections in Akwa Ibom State.

