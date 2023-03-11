  • Saturday, 11th March, 2023

Akpom Nominated for Championship GOTM Award

Sport | 3 hours ago

Arsenal’s Hale End Academy product Chuba Akpom has been nominated for another monthly award.

The Middlesbrough striker has been shortlisted for the Championship Goal of the Month accolade for his effort against Blackpool on February 4, 2023.

Akpom bagged a brace against the Seasiders, opening the scoring in the 32nd minute with a curling strike, before doubling the advantage at minute 59.

While the first goal was voted by Boro supporters as the club’s Goal of the Month, his second half strike made the shortlist for the Championship Goal of the Month.

Akpom and Riley McGree picked their way past Blackpool defenders before McGree slipped in a cheeky disguised pass for Akpom to apply the finish.

The 2017 Super Eagles invitee is up against Perry Ng (Cardiff City), Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) and Marcelino Nunez (Norwich City) for the Championship Goal of the Month.

Meanwhile, Akpom has missed out on the Championship Player of the Month award, with the EFL announcing on Friday that Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw took home the prize.

The 27-year-old is the leading marksman in the Championship with 21 goals in 28 games. Seventeen of those goals were scored with Manchester United legend Michael Carrick in the Middlesbrough dugout.

