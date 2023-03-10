Polls: Umahi Urges Igbos to Vote Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Other APC Candidates 

· Shuns Tonye Cole, drums support for PDP governorship candidate

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Senator-elect and outgoing Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has called on Igbos residing in Lagos State to cast their votes for Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun.

Umahi also called on the Ndigbo electorate to also vote for the governorship candidates of the APC in Oyo, Borno, Cross River, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa and Zamfara States as a way of boosting the cordial relationship that exists between the Ndigbo and the various people of the aforementioned states.

However, in a statement signed by Umahi, shunned the APC candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, and instead appealed to voters in Rivers State, to vote for the candidate of Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sim Fubara, saying, “the Rivers State Governor has the best of intentions at all times for the Ndigbo; thus, desperate attempts to change the narrative have refused to sell, as his commitment towards the advancement of the cause and aspiration of the Ndigbo remains unshaken and solid.”

He described next Saturday’s governorship and state houses of assembly elections as an opportunity for, “critical evaluation” by the Igbo ethnic nationality.

The governor also noted that given the role played by Ndigbo in the growth and development of the country over the past decades, it was imperative that they vote in the right direction in next weekend’s governorship election

He urged Igbo voters living in Lagos to vote for Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Commending the conduct of Ndigbo to a greater Nigeria, the governor argued that a collective decision to vote massively for the APC would guarantee a more harmonious relationship as well as to ensure peaceful relationship with their host communities.

“It is on this note that I urge you to look more futuristic and focus by ensuring that Ndigbo belongs to the mainstream of Nigeria politics.

“In this wise, I am passionately appealing to you my valued brothers and sisters to go out on March 18, 2023 to cast your votes massively for the governorship and State Houses of Assembly candidates of the APC.

“Ndigbo can no longer afford to be in the opposition. I need not stress the fact that I cherish and will always promote the cause of Ndigbo everywhere and at every opportunity. This is because of our common aspirations and struggles for a greater and better Nigeria which we have displayed and demonstrated everywhere we found ourselves.

“The cause of Ndigbo is so unique, unparalleled and unequalled. The governorship election in Lagos State in particular, is critical and so important for the greater unity of purpose and the needed bond between and amongst the ethnic nationalities living in Lagos.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated capacity and capability to achieve results and bring the different nationalities living in Lagos together as one people.

“A vote for Sanwo-Olu, will be a vote for greater Lagos, closer and better bond as well as the needed unity even in our diversity. We need a Lagos where peace shall continue to reign supreme and where the people will have that feeling of oneness,” he added.