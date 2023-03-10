Ogale Community Holds Townhall Meeting to Discuss Pressing Issues

Mary Nnah

The people of Ogale recently converged at the community hall in response to the call of their king, HRH (Dr. ) Appolus Chu, OFR Oneh Eh Eta Ogale, for a townhall meeting to discuss pressing issues that affect the Ogale Clan, such as; Security, Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) activities for the clean up going on in the community, Fulani herdsmen invading farms and farm produce especially cassava being destroyed by the cows, the ongoing creation of roads by their king, HRH Appolus Chu and many other issues.

The matter of the HYPREP not involving and engaging landowners in unskill labour, and the fact that there is no form of payment or compensation to landowners nor any form of townhall meeting with the community or landowners where remediation exercises of the federal government are taking place, which HYPREP is the agency of the government coordinating the remediation on behalf of the federal government.

During the meeting, Chief Elder Emmanuel Worgu noted that the HYPREP site office caravan, facilities, etc are on their family land without any formal engagement with their family, community, or payment of rent for using the office space. They did it with impunity, and he wants the king to intervene in such a situation.

“Information has it that HYPREP contractors are mobilising for the second stage of the remediation exercise, so they want the king to intervene so that the community, the landowners, and the young ones should be engaged as workers because when strangers are brought to work your land without the owner’s involvement it is provoking”, he noted.

The people of Ogale appreciated HRH Chu for the creation of over 40 roads for a new extension of the community which is a big developmental project in the clan, saying they see him as a messenger of God for the extraordinary strides he made in the community. They declared support for their king on the development, he has brought to the kingdom.

Mbala and Oka-Nwenmu are the new extensions caved out of the Ogale clan by king Chu in the Eleme kingdom of Rivers State.

Mbala is caved out for a residential extension whereas Oka-Nwenmu is caved out for an industrial environment because it is just a few miles from petrochemical, Aba road, Oyigbo and other factories where commercial activities are almost congested therefore Agbonchia and Oka-Nwenmu are alternative areas for businesses to thrive in that area in the future. HRH Chu is creating a layout for proper town planning and positioning the community for investors.