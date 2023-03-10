KPMG Nigeria Appoints Kale Chief Economist

KPMG Nigeria has appointed a former Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr. Oyeyemi Kale as its Chief Economist.

KPMG disclosed this on its Twitter handle yesterday. Kale is expected to lead the firm’s view on macroeconomics and enhance the breadth of its solutions involving economic modelling and macroeconomic analysis, in private and public sector clients.



The professional services company stated: “The Partners and staff of KPMG Nigeria are pleased to welcome Dr. Oyeyemi Kale to our firm as he assumes the role of Partner and Chief Economist of KPMG Nigeria.



“Yemi holds a B.Sc. Honours degree in Economics (first class), Addis Ababa University, and an M.Sc. (distinction) and Ph.D. in Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science.

“He has deep experience, gained from both the private and public sector, in macroeconomic analysis, financial, economic and investment research and fiscal and macroeconomic policy advisory.



“From 2011 to 2021 he served as the Statistician General of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“As our Chief Economist, Yemi will lead the Firm’s view on macroeconomics and enhance the breadth of our solutions involving economic modelling & macroeconomic analysis, in private and public sector clients. Please join us in welcoming Dr. Oyeyemi Kale to KPMG.”