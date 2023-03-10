Acquah’s Hat trick against Motema Pembe Lift Rivers Utd Close to Q’finals



CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Rivers United survived the antics of Congolese DC Motema Pembe to pick all three points at stake in the Match-day 4 of of the CAF Confederation Cup in Uyo yesterday afternoon.

Ghanaian import, Paul Acquah, scored all the three goals in the 3-1 defeat of Motema Pembe who dragged the game forward by 24 hours despite being walked over but saved by CAF. The continental football body impressed on the Rivers United to accept Motema’s excuse of flight glitches.

Acquah scored his first goal in the added time of the first half to give the Pride of Rivers the very needed elixir going into that break.

The game resumed from break with same tempo Stanley Eguma’s wards ended the first half. Their fans didn’t have to wait for too long when Acquah again increased the tally in the 57th minute.

But the visitors caused a stir, when they reduced the margin in the 78th minutes when Kingu Yallet powered home the goal to give Motema Pembe hope of a possible fight back.

That goal turned the game into very anxious moments and nervy atmosphere inside the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo for the fans of Rivers United as Pembe searched for the equaliser.

Acquah however took the game beyond the reach of the Congolese when he scored his third goal inside the three minutes added time.

Rivers United who are Nigeria’s lone surviving team in the continent are leading the Group B standing on nine points. They only need a draw in their last group game to pick ticket into the quarter final stage of the Confederation Cup.

ASEC Mimosas went to Congo’s other team in the competition, CSM Diables Noir, to pick a point in the goalless draw. Both teams are tied on five points each behind Rivers United. Motema are at the bottom of the table on just two points.