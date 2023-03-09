UMO ENO: THE MAN TO BEAT

A vote for Eno is a vote for continuity, argues Bassey Inyang

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the March 11, 2023 governorship election, Pastor Umo Eno, is the man to beat in the race. He has everything going for him courtesy of the outstanding performance of the incumbent governor, Udom Emmanuel. In almost eight years in government, Governor Emmanuel redefined governance and proved to the world what sustainable development means.

Governor Emmanuel, in 2015, shortly after he assumed office, galvanised the people for the task ahead through revolutionary mindset and paradigm shift tagged Dakkada – meaning self-reliance and independence, resourcefulness and enterprise.

Dakkada, the ambitious ideological philosophy, guided the interventions and the programmes of the governor. As a retired bank executive who made his mark in the financial sector rising to become a director in one the Tier-A ranked banks in Africa, Zenith Bank, knew that success starts from within. He elevated the confidence and dignity of the people of Akwa Ibom through the well -thought mind shift campaign.

Not too long, it was clear to the world that the governor was not just playing on words with the Dakkada mantra, unprecedented developments on all fronts were gradually creeping into the scene in Akwa Ibom State.

He prioritised human capital development of the people, which is the greatest asset that will stand the test of time. Great people build great states. Through unusual financial re-engineering, he piloted the state from civil service, whose main source of revenue was oil earnings accruable from the federal purse.

He presented an ambitious five-point plan before the people. They are – wealth creation, economic and political inclusion, poverty alleviation, infrastructural consolidation and expansion, and job creation.

Infrastructure development is one of the key areas where Governor Udom Emmanuel has made significant progress. He has initiated and completed a number of projects, including the construction and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and flyovers. He has also invested in the construction and renovation of public buildings such as hospitals, schools, and government offices. This has improved the state’s transportation network, boosted economic activities and provided better access to essential services for citizens. Governor Emmmanuel constructed over 1700 kilometers of critical roads across the three senatorial districts of Akwa Ibom within a few years of taking reins of power.

Governor Emmanuel has also focused on creating jobs and empowering the people of Akwa Ibom State economically. He has supported and invested in various sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing. His administration has also provided financial assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises, which has helped to stimulate economic growth and improve the standard of living of the people.

In the same vein, Governor Emmanuel placed a high priority on education, with significant investments in infrastructure and human capital development. He has constructed and renovated schools, established new vocational training centers, and provided scholarships to students. His administration has also increased funding for education and ensured that teachers are adequately trained and remunerated.

Under Udom Emmanuel’s leadership, the state’s healthcare system has undergone significant improvements. His administration built and equipped modern hospitals, recruited and trained healthcare professionals, and provided free healthcare services to pregnant women, children under five, and people with disabilities. These efforts have resulted in a significant reduction in mortality rates and an improvement in overall health outcomes in the state.

The governor has also made significant investments in security, including the establishment of a specialized security outfit, “Operation Akpakwu,” to combat crime and ensure the safety of citizens. He has also provided logistics and equipment to security agencies to enhance their effectiveness in maintaining law and order in the state.

Above all, what many people considered impossible, Governor Emmanuel made possible. He reached for the skies, stretched and defied limitations and the status quo. Governor Emmanuel conceived and birthed Ibom Air, a commercial airliner that is reputed to be one of the safest and reliable airlines in Nigeria. Many who mocked the project were shocked when Ibom Air hit the sky on June 7, 2019.

Through the airline, the state has retained a reasonable share of the passengers’ spending on air travels. The scheme piloted with three aircraft reportedly airlifted over 50,000 passengers within 100 days of operations. The airline later added a new Bombardier CRJ 900 aircraft to its fleet, and fitted with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters which protects humans from 99 percent airborne microbes and other contaminants in the cabin.

On the success of the airline and its impact on the socio-economic outlook of the state, Governor Emmanuel submits, “Ibom Air has placed Akwa Ibom State on the international business pedestal, boosting the state’s corporate image and heightens her perception as a true highly – rated industrial destination”.

As more air passengers troop into the state for business and pleasure, Udom Emmanuel is also upgrading the infrastructure at the state-owned Victor Attah International Airport – overhauling of the hangar, building an international terminal and taxiway, among others.

This is a practical demonstration of how he intended to create wealth and upgrade the image of the state he promised when he was seeking votes from the Akwa-Ibom people in 2015. As a wealth creation expert of repute, he knew that when an enabling environment is created, private investments and capital will flow in to harness opportunities and in the process wealth is created.

Overall, Udom Emmanuel has made significant strides in transforming Akwa Ibom State, improving infrastructure, economic opportunities, which has had a positive impact on the lives of the people of Akwa Ibom State, and he continues to work towards making the state a model for development in Nigeria.

These, among many laudable achievements and the pedigree of Pastor Umo Eno, are what will work in favour of the PDP governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom State. The vote for the PDP is a vote for the continuity of good governance and responsive leadership.

Inyang writes from Akwa Ibom State