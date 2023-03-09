Future of Rivers at Stake, Says APC Guber Candidate, Tonye Cole

•Igbo traders donate N20m for his campaign

• Amaechi urges Igbo indigenes to support APC candidate

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Mr Tonye Cole, has warned that the future of the state was at stake, and therefore appealed to Rivers people, especially, the Igbo residents in the state to vote him on Saturday, for a stable economy and sustained development of the state.

This comes as as Igbo residents in the state have donated N20 million to the Tonye Cole Campaign Council, as a support to ensure his victory at the poll on Saturday, just as a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has urged the Igbo indigenes in Rivers to vote Cole.

Cole, who spoke at an interactive stakeholders’ meeting of Igbo residents (Ndi-Igbo) in Port Harcourt, convened by Dr Calistus Nwachukwu, said until a right leader from the APC takes over office on May 29, this year, the development of the state was at stake.

He said they had told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to disappoint the people in the March 11 election, adding that if errors were noted in the February 25 national elections in the state, this time, every voter would protect their votes.

“The future of Rivers State is at stake. I, again, say the future of Nigeria is at stake. Election is about democracy and giving people the right to express themselves.

“On February 25, that day will go down on the history of Rivers State, as a day the Igbos expressed themselves loudly. I want you not to be ashamed, you spoke loudly and everybody knows what happened.

“Many people have died in the course of this call for democracy, many people have died from different tribes. Igbos lost their lives as well in this country and in this Rivers State.

“You have stood by me, I thank you. But it is not enough. We have two days to make sure that every Igbo man in this state comes out to vote. By Friday night, everybody will know that ‘Ndi-Igbo’ has identified with Tonye Cole and APC,” he said.

According to him, “By Saturday morning, there will be tsunami. Nobody will seize your votes, the security personnel will be there to protect your votes. After you have voted, please stay there. No INEC official will leave their unit until they upload the results. The last time they left magic happened but this time, no magic will happen.”

Earlier, Amaechi said an APC government would abolish discrimination of non-indigenes in the state, and pleaded with the Igbo residents to support Cole’s governorship bid for a better Rivers state.

Chairman of Oba Town Union Resident in the state, Mr Ifeanyi Umezurike, however, donated N20million as a support for a successful campaign of the APC gubernatorial candidate.

Umezurike, who disclosed that Cole was their sister’s daughter, said the Igbo would come out en masse to support his victory on Saturday, this week.