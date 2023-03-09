Atiku Rallies Supporters for PDP Ahead of Governorship Election

•Insists presidential poll tainted, not reflecting wills of Nigerians

•Atiku meets IBB, Abdulsalami in Minna, arrives Yola ahead next poll

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna



Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has rallied his supporters and urged them to turn out emasse to vote for the PDP

Atiku, who commended Nigerians for turning out emaase for him during the presidential poll and acknowledged their resilience, tenacity and courage to do so, however, insisted that the election he lost to All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, was tainted and did not reflect the wills of Nigerians.

The former vice-president, who also met with two former Nigerian leaders in Minna, Niger State, has returned to Yola, Adamawa State, ahead of the governorship and state assembly polls.

In a press statement personally signed, Atiku said, “I urge all our supporters to turn out in large numbers on March 11 to cast their votes for the PDP in the governorship and state houses of assembly election.

“There is no better way to demonstrate against the sham of an election of February 25 than for patriotic citizens like you to turn out en masse this Saturday to vote for a greater and prosperous Nigeria as envisioned by the PDP.

“I urge you to cast your votes peacefully and in strict compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines. And having cast your votes, be vigilant and protect those votes,” he stressed.

Reflecting on the presidential election, Atiku thanked Nigerians immensely for their high sense of patriotism in bracing the odds to perform their civic duty during the February 25 presidential election.

“I truly appreciate their resilience, tenacity, and courage. It is indeed heart-warming that they have faith in rescuing and rebuilding our great country, as envisioned by our great party, the PDP.

“As attested to by both local and international observers, the result of the February 25 presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission was grossly tainted and did not reflect the will of the electorate. Nigerians have demonstrated against this blatant injustice through different mediums. And for that, I thank them again for their non-violent conduct despite the provocations.

“Indeed, what the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) did in announcing the manipulated result was a clear breach of not only the 2022 Electoral Act but also of its own guidelines, which the electoral commission had repeatedly claimed would uphold the standards we had seen in the Osun and Ekiti elections.

“Curiously, the INEC chairman further ignored calls for a review of the process in line with the amended law. But all hope is not lost. As citizens desirous of a better Nigeria, we must never give in to apathy. The electoral fraud perpetrated by INEC will be reversed in due course as we step up the cause to reclaim our mandate.

“We must continue to show resilience in the defence of our democracy and in the exercise of our rights to vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, Atiku’s meeting with the two leaders was though held behind closed doors, it might not be unconnected to the outcome of the residential and national assembly elections and the controversy surrounding it.

Media Adviser to Atiku, Paul Ibe, who confirmed the meeting, said it was fruitful.

Nevertheless, the Waziri of Adamawa, has since arrived in Yola ahead of the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections this weekend.