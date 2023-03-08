Unstoppable Women of Web3 Leads Initiative to Provide Web3, Metaverse Education for 6 Million African Women

Mary Nnah

To celebrate International Women’s Day, Unstoppable Women of Web3 (Unstoppable WoW3), a diversity and education group on a mission to equalize the playing field in Web3, today announced a commitment to providing Web3 and metaverse education for six million women in Africa over the next 5 years.



The initiative is launching in partnership with 19+ companies including the African Leadership Group, Africa Women CEOs Network, Chipper Cash, NFT Domains, Polygon Labs, Sankore 2.0, Unstoppable Domains, Uoma Beauty, and the Virtual Brand Group, along with 17 other companies.



As a first step towards their goal of onboarding six million women in Africa to Web3 and the metaverse, Unstoppable Women of Web3 and Unstoppable Domains will expand access to user-owned digital identity through free Unstoppable domains, which people can claim for the next 30 days. Web3 domains, like dranino.nft, give people ownership of their identity data – allowing them to create a portable, user-owned reputation across Web3 and the metaverse.

“Africa has one of the most rapidly growing Web3 sectors today, but it’s not exempt from the gender equality issues we see across the globe, and we need to make sure everyone has a seat at the table,” said Sandy Carter, Founder of Unstoppable Women of Web3 and COO and Head of Business Development at Unstoppable Domains. “Empowerment starts with education, which is why we’re thrilled to lead this initiative to educate six million more African women on the metaverse and Web3.”



To meet this commitment, the partner organisations will offer Web3 and metaverse education via a wide assortment of educational streams, programmmes, learning materials, in-person events, and online courses.

Expectations at the event are that: The African Leadership Group will offer master classes and content on Web3 and the metaverse to their ongoing training and lifelong learning programs across Africa; Africa Women CEOs Network will present a CEO Education in Masterclass Program designed specifically for women in Africa and Educational programmes will be available online on the Unstoppable Women of Web3 official website and will be translated into Portuguese, French, and Arabic.



Other expectations are that: Chipper Cash will surface Unstoppable Women of Web’s Web3 and metaverse education within its app; Sankore 2.0, an Africa-focused blockchain community builder, will develop and organise online and physical courses on metaverse knowledge and blockchain code development to empower African women in Web3 technology; Unstoppable Women of Web3 and Unstoppable Domains will provide free Web3 domain addresses to expand access to user-owned digital identity. They’ll also launch a set of blogs on digital identity on the Unstoppable Women of Web3 website, available in French and English, and issue special NFT-based Education Badges for women who complete the education programmes and Unstoppable Domains and Unstoppable Women of Web3 will launch a blockchain education stream in partnership with Alchemy. According to … Today, Africa is one of the fastest-growing adopters of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and Web3 technology globally. The continent already features the world’s second-largest Bitcoin market and a government-backed central bank digital currency. Africa also witnessed a 1,200% increase in crypto payments from 2020 to 2021, showing a massive and rapidly growing demand for the nascent technology.

However, like many male-dominated tech and engineering sectors, Web3 suffers from uneven representation. In 2021, for example, out of the 121 leading crypto companies, it was discovered that less than 5% were founded by women, and women only represent 10% of partners at crypto funds. Other partners supporting this initiative are: African Women in Fintech & Payments (AWFP), Afrilabs, Bookings Africa, Ejara, Eloy Awards Foundation, Emerging Africa Group, Futuresoft, Google Cloud, Kenya Blockchain Ladies DAO, Mission Impact Academy, Miss O Cool Girls, NairaEx, SpaceYaTech, The Product House, Thousand Faces NFT, UTU, Women in Management Africa (WIMA), and Women in Tech.