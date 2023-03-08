The Radiogad Tips to Become a Great Radio Presenter

On-Air-Personality and actor, Destiny Ezeyim, also known as Brainiac the Radiogad has taken to his Instagram story to school aspiring radio presenters on how not to be boring. He said one must be vibrant to make a good radio presenter. According to the OAP, the last thing anyone wants to hear on the radio is a dull personality. Instead, you should paint pictures with words to captivate your listeners. You should learn to play with words too in order to keep your audience engaged”.

To the radio personality, the world of live broadcasting is unforeseeable and anything can happen that could derail a radio show, including an angry caller, technical issues, and guests not showing up. “In these situations, it’s important to think of your station as a professional environment and behave appropriately. Don’t panic, Put your thinking cap on; it’s problem-solving time,” he said.

Adding that “You’re not the only one affected in these situations in the radio world, as an on air personality, you should always do your research and dish out accurate news to your audience. It’s your job to inform and not spread misinformation, whether intentional or not…you also need to maintain a good working relationship with your coworkers.”

The sensational radio personality stated that it is very important to maintain the rules, “no man is an island, solidarity is major key, it will make your job smooth, always pre read your scripts, you must be professional on the job, while occasional mistakes can be ignored. But when you constantly make mistakes, it makes you unprofessional, always read your scripts and rehearse before going on radio.

The Radiogad further noted that if you want to be a great radio presenter, you have to be likeable, and nothing screams unlikable like taking yourself way too seriously. He explains: “Having confidence and dignity is fine, but if you’re unable to take a joke and act snobby at the slightest disagreement, you’re going to push your listeners away and that’s not good for your brand as an on air personality.

“The beauty of radio is that you are heard, but never seen. However, this doesn’t mean you should come to the office looking scruffy, remember you are a public figure, so you must dress nicely and smell good too, and make sure you at the radio station 2 hours before your radio show.

“To be a great radio presenter, you need to keep your ear to the ground and stay in touch with what’s happening in your city, it helps you to tailor your content to their interests and it improves your ability to engage directly with their needs. To be a great presenter you must make social media your best friend, stay active on all socials, it will help you discover new music and trending stories.”