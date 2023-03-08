Appeal Court Rules Today on INEC’s Request to Vary Order Permitting PDP, LP to Inspect Poll Materials
Northern Nigeria Peace Conference, Award Holds In Abuja March 16
Arrangement has been concluded for the 2023 edition of the annual Northern Nigeria Peace Conference/Awards scheduled to take place on March 16, 2023.
This is part of efforts to deeply entrench peace and unity across the northern region of the country following an increasing ethnic and religious differences.
The region has in recent times witnessed escalating crisis traceable to differences in culture and religion.
The 2023 edition which is the 4th in the series will hold at Merit House Maitama Abuja.
It will also feature the induction and conferment of fellowship in Science and Management of Crown Point International College of Health Science and Technology and Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership USA.
The convener of Northern Nigeria Peace conference and award, Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe said this year’s edition will consolidate on the success stories of the conference recorded over the years.
According to him, all hands should be on desk to raise the frontiers of unity and peaceful co-existence in northern Nigeria and the country at large.
Among those to be honoured include, Hon Nasir Adhama Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Student Affairs who will be honoured with Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and inducted as fellow Science and Management
Others are Hon.Fatuhu Muhammed, Member representing Daura,Sandamu and Mai’adua federal constituency of katsina state, Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Leadership
See full list of awardees below:
Dr. Sanusi Ohiare
Executive Director, Rural Electrification Agency.
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and induction of fellowship award on Science and Leadership
Dr. Zwalbong Fanzhi Nimfa (FCA)
Jarumi of pligani and garkuwa barrat
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship in Science and Leadership
Barr Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami 11
Northern Nigeria Award for Excellence in Leadership and Youth Empowerment and Induction in Science and Management
Sadiya bello barade
Founder, SBBM CHARITY FOUNDATION
CEO, SBBM FUNITURE
Northern Nigeria Award for excellence in Business and Community Development
Hajiya Salma Shema
CEO Executive Wears
Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Ms. Fatima .O. Umar.
Creative Director, Lueur Aesthetics Nigeria
Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Safina Asibi Mohammed
CEO, Alltine Consultants Ltd/ Alltine living Ltd
Northern Nigeria Award for excellence in Business and Community Development and Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Princess Mariah Yakubu-Danjuma,
Director General
Women in politics,
Northern Nigeria Award for Excellence in Peace and Community Development and induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Princess Farida Ahmed
CEO, Premium Shelter
Northern Nigeria Real Estate Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Mohammed Tijjani Sabiu
CEO, Impeccabke Impressions
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Husnah beauty,
Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Rukkayah Mohammed
CEO, REEDAS
Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Amb. Engr. Kingsley Agofure
Executive Director The Agofure Brothers Foundation
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Hon Aminu Bala Bodinga
Maganin Garin Bodinga
Commissioner Minister for Land and Housing Sokoto State
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Technology ,
Usman Sojaboy
90Day Fiance Cast Member, Singer, and Movie Actor.
Northern Nigeria Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year
Hajj. Farida Musa Jauro, founder and national president free light of Nigerian youth foundation (FLONY) Tauraruwan Girei, The Dawisun Mubi, The Maga Yakin Song, The fiitilan Matan Sokoto
Northern Nigeria Humanitarian Ambassador of the Year and Induction of Fellowship in Science and Management
Aisha lami Abdulsalam
CEO Avada Couture and Academy Abuja
Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Induction of Fellowship in Science and Management
Haruna Garba
Northern Nigeria Sport Personality of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Mrs Maryam Augie Abdulmumin
Executive Director, Founder ICF
Northern Nigeria Award for peace and community development and induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Muhammad Sani Garba
Executive Chairman, Business Visa Training Co. Ltd.
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Business Administration
Alhaji buhari s kanti dawisun kasar Hausa
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Sp SAFIYANU USMAN GWARZO, COMMANDER INTELLIGENCE IGP SPECIAL TASKFORCE ON PETROLEUM AND ILLEGAL BUNKERY LOGOS STATE
Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management
Ali Isah Jita
Northern Nigeria Artist of the Year.
Dr Huda Fadoul Abacha
CEO, Huddaya Couture Limited
Northern Nigeria Fashion and Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Administration