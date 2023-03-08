Northern Nigeria Peace Conference, Award Holds In Abuja March 16

Arrangement has been concluded for the 2023 edition of the annual Northern Nigeria Peace Conference/Awards scheduled to take place on March 16, 2023.

This is part of efforts to deeply entrench peace and unity across the northern region of the country following an increasing ethnic and religious differences.

The region has in recent times witnessed escalating crisis traceable to differences in culture and religion.

The 2023 edition which is the 4th in the series will hold at Merit House Maitama Abuja.

It will also feature the induction and conferment of fellowship in Science and Management of Crown Point International College of Health Science and Technology and Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership USA.

The convener of Northern Nigeria Peace conference and award, Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe said this year’s edition will consolidate on the success stories of the conference recorded over the years.

According to him, all hands should be on desk to raise the frontiers of unity and peaceful co-existence in northern Nigeria and the country at large.

Among those to be honoured include, Hon Nasir Adhama Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Student Affairs who will be honoured with Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and inducted as fellow Science and Management

Others are Hon.Fatuhu Muhammed, Member representing Daura,Sandamu and Mai’adua federal constituency of katsina state, Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Leadership

See full list of awardees below:

Dr. Sanusi Ohiare

Executive Director, Rural Electrification Agency.

Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and induction of fellowship award on Science and Leadership

Dr. Zwalbong Fanzhi Nimfa (FCA)

Jarumi of pligani and garkuwa barrat

Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship in Science and Leadership

Barr Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami 11

Northern Nigeria Award for Excellence in Leadership and Youth Empowerment and Induction in Science and Management

Sadiya bello barade

Founder, SBBM CHARITY FOUNDATION

CEO, SBBM FUNITURE

Northern Nigeria Award for excellence in Business and Community Development

Hajiya Salma Shema

CEO Executive Wears

Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management

Ms. Fatima .O. Umar.

Creative Director, Lueur Aesthetics Nigeria

Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management

Safina Asibi Mohammed

CEO, Alltine Consultants Ltd/ Alltine living Ltd

Northern Nigeria Award for excellence in Business and Community Development and Fellowship Award in Science and Management

Princess Mariah Yakubu-Danjuma,

Director General

Women in politics,

Northern Nigeria Award for Excellence in Peace and Community Development and induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management

Princess Farida Ahmed

CEO, Premium Shelter

Northern Nigeria Real Estate Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management

Mohammed Tijjani Sabiu

CEO, Impeccabke Impressions

Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management

Husnah beauty,

Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management

Rukkayah Mohammed

CEO, REEDAS

Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Management

Amb. Engr. Kingsley Agofure

Executive Director The Agofure Brothers Foundation

Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management

Hon Aminu Bala Bodinga

Maganin Garin Bodinga

Commissioner Minister for Land and Housing Sokoto State

Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Technology ,

Usman Sojaboy

90Day Fiance Cast Member, Singer, and Movie Actor.

Northern Nigeria Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year

Hajj. Farida Musa Jauro, founder and national president free light of Nigerian youth foundation (FLONY) Tauraruwan Girei, The Dawisun Mubi, The Maga Yakin Song, The fiitilan Matan Sokoto

Northern Nigeria Humanitarian Ambassador of the Year and Induction of Fellowship in Science and Management

Aisha lami Abdulsalam

CEO Avada Couture and Academy Abuja

Northern Nigeria Business Personality of the Year and Induction of Fellowship in Science and Management

Haruna Garba

Northern Nigeria Sport Personality of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management

Mrs Maryam Augie Abdulmumin

Executive Director, Founder ICF

Northern Nigeria Award for peace and community development and induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management

Muhammad Sani Garba

Executive Chairman, Business Visa Training Co. Ltd.

Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Business Administration

Alhaji buhari s kanti dawisun kasar Hausa

Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management

Sp SAFIYANU USMAN GWARZO, COMMANDER INTELLIGENCE IGP SPECIAL TASKFORCE ON PETROLEUM AND ILLEGAL BUNKERY LOGOS STATE

Northern Nigeria Peace Builder of the Year and Induction of Fellowship Award in Science and Management

Ali Isah Jita

Northern Nigeria Artist of the Year.

Dr Huda Fadoul Abacha

CEO, Huddaya Couture Limited

Northern Nigeria Fashion and Business Personality of the Year and Fellowship Award in Science and Administration