IWD: Buhari Celebrates Nigerian Women, Says Their Role Invaluable in Nation’s Progress

•Pledges commitment to promoting gender equality

•Hails Masha’s appointment as first African Director of G-24

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian women in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD), observed yearly on March 8.

The president also recognised the invaluable role women have played in advancing the progress of the country since independence.

The president, in a statement issued yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, pledged the commitment of government to promoting gender equality, respect for the rights of women and working conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights.

On the theme of IWD 2023, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,” Buhari believed that his administration has leveraged on the creation of a ministry dedicated to digital economy to promote the importance of digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship for the girl-child.

As Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, and the Start-up Act, which creates endless opportunities to Nigerians in the technology space, the president trusted that women and girls in the country would have access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the country.

Buhari hailed the hard work and dedication of Nigerian women working tirelessly and achieving results in different fields of endeavor, from those sacrificing daily in the markets and farms to train the next generation of leaders, to those breaking limits in education, sports, medical field, arts, entertainment and even in politics, where they are still largely under-represented.

The president said he was proud to have worked and associated with some of Nigeria’s brightest women in his cabinet, government and the international community.

He thanked the amazons who have served meritoriously as partners in the progress witnessed on the political, economic and social fronts.

He noted that, against all obstacles, these women in leadership positions have delivered in a society still largely dominated by men.

Buhari welcomed the contributions of role models and women who have demonstrated that through hard work, dedication and honesty, greatness could be achieved.

Meanwhile, Buhari has congratulated the newly appointed Director and Head of Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four, (G24), Dr. Iyabo Masha.

In a letter personally signed by him yesterday, the president noted that by the appointment, Dr. Masha has made history, becoming the first African to hold the position since the organisation was founded in 1971.

Buhari enjoined Masha to use the position to champion the cause of developing countries, especially on the key economic challenges of economic diversification, debt resolution, tax policy and financial sector development.

He said: “Having worked closely with Dr. Masha during her time with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, I have no doubt in my mind that she has the drive, dedication to duty, and professionalism to rise to the responsibilities of the position.

“Congratulations, Nigeria is proud of your achievement, and I wish you a successful tenure.”