Guber Poll: 10 Kwara SDP Leaders Shun Merger Talks with APC

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About 10 leaders including the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) Kwara state for Saturday’s poll, Alhaji Hakeem Lawal, have stayed away from the peace and merger talks organised by the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) ahead of the poll.

Others leaders that were invited for the meeting, according to THISDAY checks are, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Afolabi, Alhaji Khaleel Bolaji (DG Campaign)Arch. Kale Belgore, Chief Iyiola Oyedepo Akogun , Alhaji AbdulKadir Manko, Alhaji Y A Adisa,

Hon. Saheed Popoola, Dr. Hezekiah Oyedepo and Chief Sunday Oyebiyi

THISDAY investigations revealed that, the meeting was convened by the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who happens to be leader of the APC in the state.

Already, the SDP in the state had ruled out the plan to merge with any political parties ahead of the poll in the state.

The party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Adewole Adebayo while speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday said that, “the SDP would not work with any political parties ahead of Saturday’s poll in Kwara state and other states of the federation”.

The SDP leaders were former leaders of the APC that defected from the party following the crisis of confidence that rocked the party shortly after the swearing-in of the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on May 29, 2019.

Since then, the leaders of SDP and APC had been at daggers drawn over the governance of the state in the past three and half years of the present administration in the state.

However, as the Saturday’s poll draws nearer, the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRazaq has taken a bold step by initiating a workable arrangement with the SDP leaders in the state ahead of the poll.

The move, according to THISDAY checks, was to allow the ruling APC in the state has a workable merger with the SDP so as to consolidate its success that greeted the last poll in the state.

Sources close to the government told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that, a WhatsApp message was sent to the 10 SDP leaders in the state for a meeting at the Government Lodge, Ilorin on Monday night so as to jaw-jaw on the peaceful resolutions and workable arrangements ahead of the poll.

The WhatsApp message which was signed by the Director, Special Duties, APC Campaign Council, Mr. Nurudeen Adeyemi on behalf of Governor AbdulRazaq and obtained by the journalists in Ilorin yesterday read: “Good morning, Sorry for the short notice and any inconvenience.

“As part of the ongoing consultations, HE Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has invited selected SDP stalwarts to a discussion.

“Please do help circulate amongst the invitees. Date. Monday, March 6th, 2023 and time is 6pm”.

But, one of the SDP leaders who was invited for the meeting and sought anonymity said that, “the meeting is against the international protocol in politics.”

He said: “If the governor wanted a peace meeting with the SDP leaders, he knows our leader that he would see. And more importantly, how now the governor is looking for us at this time around?. The move will not help him at all.”

He, however, advised the SDP members and leaders to ignore all forms of enticement and stay with the SDP so as to provide best alternative leadership in the state come Saturday’s poll.