Alleged Destruction of Election Materials: Akpoti-Uduagan Seeks Investigation, Prosecution of Adavi LG Boss

The Kogi Central Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has called for the investigation and subsequent prosecution of the Chairman of Adavi Local Government, Hon Joseph Salami, over alleged destruction of election materials used in the just concluded senatorial election in Kogi State.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s call was contained in a letter written to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and dated March 6, 2023.

INEC through its Returning Officer for Kogi Central Senatorial District, Prof. Rotimi Ajayi, had declared Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the February 25 senatorial election in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

According to INEC, Sadiku-Ohere scored 52,132 votes as against Natasha’s 51,763 to emerged winner.

But Akpoti-Uduaghan in the letter written by one of his lawyers, Mr. Samuel Ogala, blamed her loss on alleged intimidation of voters, harassment of electoral officers as well as destruction of election materials by salami.

The letter was titled: ‘Request for Investigation of Electoral Offences Including Offence of Destruction of Election Materials, Obstruction of Election, Intimidation and Harassment of INEC Officials, Voters on Election Day By Hon Joseph Salami, Chairman of Adavi Local Government Area.”

According to the letter, “between 12 noon and 2pm while voting and collation of results was ongoing on February 25, 2023, several of our client’s polling agents in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State reported to our client that the Chairman of Adavi Local Government Area, Kogi State, Hon. Joseph Omuya Salami in the company of his police escort were going around destroying ballot boxes that were already thumb-printed by voters in favour of our clients at the various polling units.”

Ogala claimed that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s agents were able to capture on camera the alleged criminal activities perpetrated by Salami at the polling unit with code 034 along Eid prayer Ground, Nagazi/ Farm Center Ward and Polling unit 033 Mikab Model School Nagazi/ Farm Center Ward, Adavi Local Government Area, Kogi State, “where he was destroying polling materials, ballot papers, intimidating voters and harassing electoral officials with the aid of police officers and thugs”.

The petitioner further revealed that the LG boss went to other polling units where, “he tore ballot papers already thumb-printed in favour of our client to reduce her wide margin against the candidate of the APC.

“There is no doubt that the unwholesome activities of Hon Joseph Omuya Salami, the Chairman of Adavi Local Government Area, constitute very grave offences under the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Hence, it is our client’s instruction to request you to use your good office to investigate the said offences which contravenes Sections 115(1)(f) and (j) 125 and 126(i)(j) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which is punishable under Section 125, 126(3)(4) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“In order to facilitate your investigation, we hereby attached the tape of the tearing of ballot papers by Hon Salami to facilitate your investigation”, the letter read in part.