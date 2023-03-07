  • Tuesday, 7th March, 2023

Tinubu Condemns Terrorists’ Attacks in Zamfara, Kano

Nigeria | 1 min ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect, Bola  Tinubu has condemned the attacks carried out by terrorists at the weekend in Maru Local Government of Zamfara State and the murder carried out in Maigari town of Rimin Gado Local Government in Kano State by assailants.

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO), a police inspector and a vigilance group member were reported killed in the attack in Zamfara, while the Kano attack, gunmen broke into the residence of a village head and shot him dead.

In a statement issued by his media office  yesterday, Tinubu said the attack on Maru town after a period of relative peace in Zamfara State was a reminder that more needs to be done to completely defeat bandits and terrorists.

He condoled with the Inspector-General of Police,  Usman Alkali  Baba, the Zamfara State Government and families of the affected  security personnel over the deaths.

Tinubu, however, called for investigation into the murder of the District Head of Maigari in Kano State, who is the father of Rimin Gado Local Government chairman, Munir Maigari.

He said: “As a country we have to come together to defeat these merchants of death and terror once and for all. Mindless killings and atrocities like this should have no place in our country,” he said.

He commiserated with the local government chairman, Kano State Government and family of the deceased over the gruesome murder of the community leader.

Meanwhile, Tinubu also condoled  Sheikh Ahmad Gumi who lost his aged mother and the family of Late General Sani Abacha over the death of their son, Abdullahi. “It is touching to part with a loved one, no matter the circumstances and age. We cannot question the will of Allah but we can only pray that Almighty Allah grant them eternal rest and give us the fortitude to bear their demise, he said.

The president-elect condoled with all the  families who lost their relatives and prayed for God’s mercies on the departed souls.

